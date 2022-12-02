And All That Jazz…

Huntingdon is my venue of choice this Sunday when I am really looking forward to the hurdling debut of Dan Skelton’s Father of Jazz in the 1.15pm.

Well above average on the Flat with a rating of 103 on his last start, a change of scenery and career may be just what the Kingman gelding needs to get back to winning ways, and although we do have to take his ability to get over obstacles on trust, he does have a touch of class about him which may be all he needs to see him home in front.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Father Of Jazz 1.15pm Huntingdon 5/2 most bookmakers