Shaquille Could Be A Slam Dunk At Wolverhampton

I can’t say I expected to end with a Class Two on the all-weather but this Fast-Track Qualifier looks a competitive event and one well worth a second glance. As we all know by now the formbook cannot be totally relied on when it comes to improving juveniles, but you would have to hope that Shaquille won’t be too far away in this field.

A winner on his debut at York he found the company too hot next time out in the Group Three Acomb Stakes but bounced back at same venue when making all to come home alone at the same venue.

He will need to improve again, and won’t get his own way on the front today either with the hat-trick seeking Michaela’s Boy in the field, but he gets 3lb from that rival which may yet make all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Shaquille 6.50pm Wolverhampton