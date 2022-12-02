The Pic Of The Bunch

The Peterborough Chase at 2.55pm is a personal favourite and a contest I have witnessed in person on numerous occasions, though the 2022 renewal looks as tough as any.

Mister Fisher is back after winning this in 2020 as is 2021 winner First Flow, and neither are easily dismissed, though they may struggle to cope with Pic D’Orhy this time around. Paul Nicholls’ seven-year-old was very impressive on his return at Newton Abbot in Ocotber, and may improve again on his second start after the obligatory wind-surgery, and if that is the case he might well prove too good for all of these rivals.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Pic D’Orhy 2.55pm Huntingdon 5/2 most bookmakers