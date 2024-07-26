And The Statistics Point To…

I thought we would have a look at perhaps the most competitive handicap of the day if only to see if we can find one to hit the places using past performances to see if we can find one in with a chance. Using the last 15 years (14 runnings) of facts, I noted that: 13 winners were priced at 33/1 or shorter, none have come from stalls 1, 3, 5,6,7, 8, 9, or 10 (who knows why?), 12 finished in the first nine last time out, 13 were aged four to six, which gives us a decent starting point.

13 were officially rated 103 or less, and all 14 were rated 89 or higher. Add all those together, and we end up with a shortlist of just five in Metal Merchant, Billyjoh, Dancing Magic, Aalto and New Image so where next? Of the trainers represent none have won this before so nothing to learn there, but I do note seven winers in the last 15 years were last seen running in the Bunbury Cup here at Ascot.

Aalto not only ran in that contest but he won it by a couple of lengths under Rossa Ryan, and although he switches to Billyjoh here (which is interesting), Luke Morris isn’t a bad “substitute” and at 8/1 carrying a 3lb penalty for that success, he goes up another 4lb for future contests and looks the each way value.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aalto 3.00pm Ascot 15/2 Bet365 and William Hill