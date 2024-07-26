CONGRATULATIONS to Scott McHugh after he was inducted into the Bareknuckle Boxing Hall of Fame

What a career it’s been – so far – for ‘The Mute.’

Incredible when you think back to how his bareknuckle boxing debut started!

In September, 2018, Scott came in at short notice to make his debut against Tony Lafferty, already three fights into his career with is and a legend in the making.

Scott was down twice in the first round. Others might have decided not to come out for the second. Scott isn’t made like him. He came out for the second and crashed home a right that opened a gash on Tony’s left eyebrow.

That led to a war breaking out!

Scott stiffened Tony’s legs a couple of times, but after that disastrous first round, he was too far behind on the scorecards and lost on points.

Scott was a very different fighter by the time they met again, for the vacant world flyweight championship in January.

He won on points over seven rounds and added the world bantamweight championship with victory over Aaron McCallum.

Scott is almost unrecognisable from the scrapper who went toe to toe with Lafferty on his debut in the bareknuckle boxing ring.

He still has the heart and chin for a punch up, but showed he can box in ways of Carlos Guerra, Sean George and Martin Reffell.

Martin is heading to Cardiff next month for a match with Ryan McCann.

Their fight on August 17 is set to be seen by a sell-out crowd.

Three weeks before the opening bell and we have sold 80 % of the tickets. I fully expect the remaining tickets to sell before the night.

Top of the bill is the biggest fight in bareknuckle boxing, between Barrie Jones and Lorawnt T Nelson, a fight for all fans of combat sports to look forward to.

If you want to be there to watch it, get your tickets soon!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown