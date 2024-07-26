Can O’Brien Strike Again?

The big race of the day is the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes though to be fair, it has lost a bit of its lustre in recent years, ever since the word “Diamond” was taken out of the race title after the sponsorship of De Beers came to an end.

With no offence to the current crop, the glory days of Nijinsky, Mill Reef, The Minstrel, Troy, Shergar, Time Charter, Dancing Brave, Mtoto, Nashwan, Montjeu and Galileo seem like a distant memory, and I would take offence to anyone suggesting we have anything of their calibre in action this afternoon.

On official ratings, 12/1 shot Sunway comes out best at these weights thanks to his three-year-old allowance, but his second to Los Angeles was his best run yet, and Aida O’Brien who trained the winner that day should know where he stands with his team. Rebel’s Romance has won his last four races for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, at Kempton, Doha, Meydan, and Sha Tin, and he seems to be getting better with every start, but if Auguste Rodin is at his best, then he is the likeliest winner.

He can blow a bit hot and cold, with wins in the Derby and the Irish Derby last year as well as the Breeders’ Cup Turf, but he also came home last in this race and last in the Sheema Classic in Dubai this March (won by Rebels Romance), so which horse will we see this afternoon? Word from Ballydoyle has it that he is back to his very best (but they would say that), and if that is the case, he can cement his place as one of the best in recent years with a seventh Group One success as he looks to add to the £4,733,223 he has already earned, which will pale into insignificance in comparison to his future earnings at stud.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Auguste Rodin 3.40pm Ascot 6/4 William Hill