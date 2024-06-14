And The Statistics Point To…

Thirteen runnings in the last 15 years, and a chance to have a dig though the statistics as we try to hunt down the winner.

If isn’t perfect my any stretch of the imagination, but 10 of the 13 came home in the first five on their previous outing, 12 were priced at 20/1 or shorter (at the off), all 13 were rated 85 or higher, and 102 or lower, 10 of the 13 were drawn 14 or lower, and all 13 raced in the last 60 days.

Add those together and we now have a shortlist of six, not a bad starting point considering we started with 17! Of those remaining, Richard Fahey has win this race (with Mr Lupton in 2016) and has had four others place, suggesting his trio could go close, but with Oisin Orr on board Tropical Island (who doesn’t fit the numbers) I will have a small each way bet on Ziggy’s Condor.

Very lightly raced with only four starts including a debut win at Pontefract, he returned over a furlong further here when mugged on the line for a short-head defeat, and if he has the early cruising speed to keep up early doors, he can burst to the front close home under Joe Leavy, who is good value for his 5lb claim which may make all the difference.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Ziggy’s Condor 3.35pm York 15/2 William Hill