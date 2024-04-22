Anderson ends ten-year wait for European Tour title

Gary Anderson ended his ten-year wait for a European Tour title in Sindelfingen on Sunday, defeating Ross Smith 8-6 in the final of the NEO.bet European Darts Grand Prix.

Competing in just his fourth European Tour event since bringing a seven-year hiatus from the circuit to an end in 2023, crowd favourite Anderson was a popular winner at the Glaspalast. The Scot began Finals Day with an eye-catching last 16 win over Gerwyn Price, before coming through a last-leg decider with Josh Rock in the quarter-finals. Anderson overcame Rob Cross 7-5 in the semi-finals before seeing off Smith to double his European Tour title tally.

“It’s been a very long time [since winning a stage title],” reflected Anderson, who rises three places to 21st on the PDC Order of Merit.

“Many years ago when I played in the European Tour the crowd was just starting to grow and since then it’s just got bigger and bigger.

“Wherever you go now, people want to play darts and watch darts; these crowds are incredible.

“I don’t know how I’ve won it tonight; my last three games I’ve never been as lucky in darts.”

A hard-fought final saw both players struggling to find top form and looked to be going the distance as Anderson levelled at 6-6.

The turning point came in the following leg as the two-time World Champion struck a 121 checkout to break throw and move within a leg of victory. Smith missed seven darts to break back, allowing Anderson to tidy up 43 and deny the former European Champion a maiden European Tour title.

“I can’t complain, I’m gutted but I’ll be back on the practice board and keep working hard,” said Smith, who defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-6 in a thrilling semi-final.

“Congratulations to Gary, everyone knows how good he is; he’s just Gary Anderson!

“I’ll take getting to the final all day long and hopefully will go one better next time.”

European Darts Grand Prix 2024

The PDC European Tour resumes next weekend – April 26-28 with the NEO.bet Austrian Darts Open in Graz.

The tournament will be broadcast live on PDCTV, exclusively on DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, through Viaplay in various territories and through bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

NEO.bet European Darts Grand Prix

Sunday April 21

Third Round

Afternoon Session

Josh Rock 6-5 Michael Smith

Gary Anderson 6-4 Gerwyn Price

Rob Cross 6-1 Danny Noppert

Luke Humphries 6-5 Stephen Bunting

Ross Smith 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Damon Heta 6-2 Scott Williams

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Jonny Clayton

Gabriel Clemens 6-3 Dave Chisnall

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Gary Anderson 6-5 Josh Rock

Rob Cross 6-2 Luke Humphries

Ross Smith 6-5 Damon Heta

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Semi-Finals

Gary Anderson 7-5 Rob Cross

Ross Smith 7-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Gary Anderson 8-6 Gary Anderson

Photos credit Jonas Hunold/PDC