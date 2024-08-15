A Big Week For Us Punters With Guaranteed Placepots AND the World Pool From York!

It may be a week away (well, nearly) but I for one am looking forward to the World Pool operating at York fr0m the 21st to the 23rd August. For those unfamiliar with the concept, in simple terms (so I can understand them), the World Pool, available on The Tote , allows punters from around the World to bet into the pool, be those singles, forecasts, tricasts and so on. What that does is make those pools MUCH bigger and therefore MUCH stronger – it takes huge sums to change the prices, and most of the dividends are likely to outdo any returns from your bookmaker.

Before then we have some Placepot guarantees (find a horse to place in the first six races on any card) of £50,000 at Newbury on Friday, £100,000 at Newbury Saturday, and £50,000 at Pontefract on Sunday and although eight lucky folk won £29,829 each in the Scoop6 (and will fight it out for the £61,016 bonus race by trying to find the winner of the Great St Wilfrid Handicap from Ripon), that will soon build again and is worth a go to a quid or two regardless (though a reminder -you need to find the winners for that one).