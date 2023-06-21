Angel Can Sprout Wings – If She Gets A Run

With only three runnings statistics are not much use to us here, but I do note all three winners did come out of a double figure draw for what that is worth. Azure Angel caught my eye last time out when fourth at Windsor last time out, cruising up to the lead over six furlongs before rapidly weakening close home, and if she gets into the line-up as hoped, she can surprise them all off 1lb lower, with the drop back in trip and likely early pace expected to play into her hands. If she doesn’t get in then I suppose I had better have a back up plan, in which case I suppose Lingfield winner Conquistador will do, but I far prefer my first option and will keep my fingers crossed she gets a run.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Azure Angel 6.10pm Ascot 16/1 most bookmakers