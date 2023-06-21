It’s A Fair Cop

There is always an opportunity to offer up the much used racing phrase of “a Group class horses hiding in a handicap” when it comes to these races and if there is one here, then Coppice may fit the bill.

Trained by the Gosdens, the daughter of Kingman has won two of her three starts including on her first start of the season at Newcastle where she fluffed the start under Rob Havlin before hacking all over her rivals and winning by a very easy three and a quarter lengths.

She makes her handicap debut this afternoon off a mark of 97 which may seriously underestimate her abilities, and with Oisin Murphy in the saddle, we have a pretty decent pilot on our side as well!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Coppice 5.00pm Ascot 11/2 William Hill, Betway, and Unibet