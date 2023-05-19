Angel Could Fly Home

First Angel has moved stables since a distant fourth of six at Market Rasen, but if Martin Keighley can get him back on track, there is little doubt he is well-handicapped ahead of the 3.35pm at Stratford.

Although yet to win a race of any kind, his second to Getaman at Perth or his third here to Pens Man look good when you consider he carries 4lb less this afternoon, and first time out for a new handler just may be the time to catch him at his best.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way First Angel 3.35pm Stratford 7/1 most bookmakers