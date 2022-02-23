Don’t Be So Lazy – Have A Punt

Some would suggest that Lazyitis was named after me, but I couldn’t possibly comment.

What I can add is that Julie Camacho’s lightly raced daughter of Swiss Spirit won with a bit in hand last time out at Newcastle over this trip, and as that was her first start in over eight months, it seems fair to assume she will improve for the outing.

The fact that she was sent off a 14/1 chance that day only confirms that opinion to me, and a rise of 5lb in the handicap may not be anywhere near to enough to halt her progress, as she looks to make up for lost time on her eighth career start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Lazyitis 3.47pm Southwell 100/30 Bet Victor