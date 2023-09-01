Angel Could Give The Bookies No Mercy

Here we are with a Group Three contest with plenty of history behind it that will hopefully help me to find the winner! Sir Michael Stoute has won three of the last 10 runnings which suggests that Potapova may outrun her price, but I still prefer the chances of outside Nibras Angel, a 28/1 chance at the time of writing.

A daughter of Harry Angel, she is taking a leap of faith moving out of novice company to this level, but I note she still holds an entry in the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes next month, which suggests she is held in some regard. All the way wins at Lingfield and then Thirsk do leave her with plenty to find, but you have to ask yourself – would she be this price were she trained by a Gosden or an Appleby – and not by Ismail Mohammed?

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Nibras Angel 2.25pm Sandown 16/1 Bet365