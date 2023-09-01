BKB™ keeps growing and growing!

The news this week is that BKB™ is going to Kazakhstan!

We have agreed to co promote shows over there after being approached. Talks have been ongoing for a couple of months and everything was finally agreed and signed this week.

The deal is for two shows in Kazakhstan for the next three years. On the first show – dates to be announced soon – we will be sending five fighters from the UK to fight.

This is huge for the growth of the sport.

Kazakhstan is sure to produce hard fighters who in time, will be able to compete with the best in the world.

I’m looking forward to bringing the top Kazakh fighters over here to fight.

I said in last week’s column that there will be fighters from 10 countries competing at BKB 34 on Saturday, September 16 and that number is going to grow.

We are making bareknuckle boxing a global sport, as I always said we would. I’m not sure how many people believed me when I said that, but look where we are now.

We also have a show in Thailand coming up in December.

The Thais were keen to have us back after our show there in January featured several classic punch ups!

And of course, there are the shows at the O2 Arena to look forward to.

Next is BKB 34 and I think anyone with an interest in combat sports is interested in our top of the bill fight.

Ishe Smith is a former world gloved champion who was part of Floyd Mayweather’s stable and Dan Chapman is one of our top pound-for-pound fighters.

As anyone who follows Dan on social media knows, he’s training very hard – because he knows he will have to.

Isheis a quality fighter – Floyd Mayweather doesn’t work with mugs! – and he has some bareknuckle boxing experience as well.

What a fight it promises to be!

Get your tickets now!

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown