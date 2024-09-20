Annaf Is Enough

A five-furlong Group Three starts our day and in a race won by nine different trainers in the last 10 years, and with no winning favourite since 2018.

Three-year-olds have won three of the last four runnings and may make me eat my words, but they look up against it this season, and I have been on the side of Annaf since the earliest declarations came out.

Firstly, he is trained by the genius that is Mick Appleby, secondly he is dropped in class after an unlucky in running 15th in the Group One Betfair Sprint at Haydock, but more importantly, he is officially rated 114, 6lb clear of Adaay In Devon even after factoring in his rival’s age allowance.

Entitled to improve for his first run since a victory in Saudi worth £945,000 to the winner in January, my only concern as the five furlongs here but if he can keep up early doors he may prove far too good for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Annaf 1.30pm Newbury 7/2 most bookmakers