One Eye On The Balding Runner

With only the one winner (14/1) priced at a double figure price in the last decade it may make sense to most to focus their attentions at the head of the market.

The last eight winners had all finished in the first six last time out for what that is worth, and all of them were aged six or younger and rated 101 or above.

I am hoping we will see another big-priced winner here as however hard I look, I cannot get away from the odds of Eydon.

Formerly in the care of Roger Varian and off the track from April 2022 to February this year, he reappeared for his first start for Andrew Balding with a last of six in the Group Three Winter Derby at Southwell, finishing slightly lame.

If (and it is a big if) we assume he has recovered from that issue, we can look back and see a Listed Feilden Stakes win at Newmarket as a three-year-old and a far from disgraced four and a quarter length fourth in the 2000 Guineas won by Coroebus, and if they can get him back to anything near that level, then he would potentially prove far too good for these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eydon 1.50pm Ayr 16/1 Paddy Power and Betfair sportsbook