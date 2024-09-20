THERE’S a fight that’s well worth staying up for on Saturday night!

BYB 31 in Denver is topped by a repeat of a battle voted 2023’s Fight of the Year by the Bare Knuckle Boxing Hall of Fame.

Last December, Julio Tanori won a majority points decision over Mark ‘The Shark’ Irwin to become BYB lightweight champion at the age of only 21.

There had to be a rematch and it goes ahead this weekend.

The stream of Tanori-Irwin 2 is available on www.bkbworld.tv.

That follows the big fight at Wembley between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois.

As is usually the way in gloved boxing, there will still be two world champions come the end of the fight.

Gustavo Trujillo is the BYB Extreme heavyweight champion – but there’s someone in Blackpool who thinks he is the best heavyweight bareknuckle boxer on the planet.

Richie Leak won the BKB championship with a shock stoppage of Dan Podmore and he looks set to face Gustavo in Florida in December.

Gustavo has yet to go past the first round in his bareknuckle career and Richie reckons he can take the Cuban’s best punches and hit him back.

Nobody has done that so far.

There’s plenty of action to look forward to over here in the next few weeks.

George Taylor faces Kamil Sokolowski in what has the makings of an absolute classic in Leeds on October 9.

Neither are fond of hearing the bell for the second round!

We added another heavyweight ding dong to the show in Wolverhampton on November 9.

Isaac Villanueva is coming over from the States to face new signing Gary Slator at the Hangar Events Venue.

Isaac has just lost his world heavyweight championship to Gustavo and Geordie boy Garysees this fight as a chance to prove he can mix it with the big boys.

He’s going to be throwing some bombs!

Tickets for Leeds and Wolverhampton are on sale now.

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown