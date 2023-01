Doncaster seem confident they will go ahead on Friday afternoon so we will start there when Arqoob makes his hurdling bow in the 1.05pm for trainer Lucy Wadham.

Rated 94 on the Flat with wins at Yarmouth, Leicester, and Sandown, his stamina has to be taken on trust upped to two miles over obstacles but he has a touch of class about him and could be a surprise package if he takes to jumping hurdles as hoped.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Arqoob 1.05pm Doncaster 9/1 Bet365