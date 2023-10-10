FIGHTZONE The home of FREE Boxing to air TM14 & Mo Prior’s York Hall bill Oct 14

Fightzone subscribers are in for a treat this Saturday evening [Oct 14] when the broadcaster heads to London’s world famous YORK HALL to televise for FREE a STACKED fight card in conjunction with TM14 Promotions & Mo Prior.

The main event is a cracking fight with Basildon’s Inder Bassi defending his Southern Area welterweight strap against Slough’s Saqib Khan.

The card will also feature a number of other young up-and-comers, with Mo delighted to be getting these fighters some TV exposure coming hot on the heels of him recently being inducted into the British Ex-Boxers Association Hall of Fame.

“I’m so pleased to be working with Dennis Hobson and the team at Fightzone,” Mo Prior told DAILY SPORT Boxing,

“These fighters work so hard and they deserve to be getting some limelight. Fightzone is a great platform, it’s been brilliant at shining a light on talent that most fans never get to see live, and the fact that it’s completely free is just amazing.

“The headline fight between Bassi and Khan will be a great one to watch, and don’t miss the scrap between Jeff Ofori and Marley Mason – there’s some genuine needle between the pair, and this fight is guaranteed to be lively!”

“There are plenty of untrustworthy people involved in boxing unfortunately, and I’ve had to deal with some of them recently” said Hobson, who has taken numerous fighters to the top of the game including Clinton Woods, Jamie McDonnell and Stuart Hall. “So, it’s a breath of fresh air to be working with Mo, who’s known as one of the good guys in British boxing.

“The York Hall is a really special venue and never fails to produce a terrific atmosphere. Everyone likes to see world title fights but, believe me, some of the best fights that have happened have been for English and Area Titles. At this stage of their careers, these belts are just like a world title shot for these fighters, and I believe we’re going to get another really exciting night of action on Fightzone.”

Sign up to Fightzone and watch all the action for FREE: www.fightzone.uk