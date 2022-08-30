Appleby Colt Will Have Learned plenty

There are plenty of interesting horses in action this Thursday and I will be keeping a close watch on all the novice events where we have some very well-bred newcomers up against horses with racecourse experience. The 3.10pm at Haydock would be a prime example where I will be watching the debut of Garden Route with interest – but backing Castle Way with my cash.

Charlie Appleby’s colt came home second on his only start to date when as green as grass and he seems sure to improve in leaps and bounds for that experience.

A son of Almanzor bought by Godolphin for 425,000 Guineas as a yearling, he does not hold any fancy entries yet, but if he wins this he may well be targeted at Group races in the Autumn despite the stable’s long list of classy juveniles.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Castle Way 3.10pm Haydock Evens Bet Victor