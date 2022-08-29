Kelleway Horses Are In Great Form

Red Treasure probably just about deserves to be sent off favourite in the 1.50pm at Southwell after coming home second on both starts, but the races she was beaten in don’t look like they add up all that and I will take a chance on Ana Hadi instead.

Gay Kelleway is very good at placing her horses and she sends the son of Equaino looking to get off the mark at the fourth attempt. Second at Chelmsford and third at Lingfield and then Yarmouth, he faded over the seventh furlong there but is dropped back to six today and more importantly, sports visors for the first time.

If they help him see out his races that may be all he needs, and at the better price, he seems worthy of the risk.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ana Hadi 1.50pm Southwell 4/1 all bookmakers