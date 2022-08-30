Once-raced Filly Can Put Her Rivals To Sleep

The Dick Poole Stakes from Salisbury at 3.20pm is probably the best race of the day (on paper anyway) as a Group Three for fillies over the six furlongs and it is an interesting race. On official ratings Maria Branwell is the best horse after her sixth in the Lowther Stakes, but she has already raced five times and others may improve past her here.

The booking of Ryan Moore for the hat-trick seeking Immortal Beauty certainly catches the eye and I can see a big run form the Hannon filly, but at a much bigger price I am going to take a risk to smaller stakes on So Sleepy. William Muir and Chris Grassick have been stealing some of the headlines this year via Pyledriver, but the daughter of Oasis Dream may be their next stable star.

Sent off a 10/1 shot on her debut over five furlongs she ran on well to win by a short head under a considerate ride, and if she improves for the added furlong, then she could make these all go a bit and hit a place at the very least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way So Sleepy 3.20pm Salisbury 16/1 Bet365, Bet Victor, and Betfred