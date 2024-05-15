Appleby Derby Hope Puts Credentials On The Line

There is little doubt that the Dante Stakes has become one of the top Derby trials in recent years, with the 2000 Guineas perhaps its main rival.

This year we get to see seven top-class colts go to post assuming no late withdrawals, but on juvenile form this looks all about Charlie Appleby’s Ancient Wisdom, and whether or not he has trained on over the winter. The winner of four of his five races last year, culminating in a two length victory in the Futurity Stakes at Doncaster (Group One), he seems capable of handling any going thrown at him (his debut win was on Good to Firm, his Newmarket wins on Good and then Soft, and his Doncaster victory on Heavy).

He currently trades as short as 7/1 for the Derby, and he will need to win this and do so impressively to see those odds shorten.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Ancient Wisdom 3.45pm York 11/8 William Hill