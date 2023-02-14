Boughey Newcomer Not Abbad Option

An each way option awaits us in the 6.30pm where word reaches me that the George Boughey trained newcomer Abbadia has plenty of pace at home and is expected to go well at the first time of asking despite the seven furlongs being the minimum trip for her.

A daughter of Mastercraftsman and related to plenty of winners over seven furlongs to a mile and a quarter, there is a fear that she may be run off her feet early doors barring a smart start, but she will be running on strongly with any luck, and a win is not out of the question.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Abbadia 6.30pm Kempton 8/1 most bookmakers