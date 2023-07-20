Don’t Forget to Back Frankie’s Filly

A big field and the lack of experience and a recent run are the only negatives I can find for the promising Sweet Memories ahead of the 4.45pm at Newbury, but that may mean we get a better price, and we can’t have it both ways.

A daughter of Sea The Stars, who set connections back a whopping 680,000 Guineas as a yearling, she is a half-sister to Group One winner Cursory Glance, and made her debut last December at Wolverhampton over this trip when she was slowly away before running on late to be beaten under three lengths in fourth. She should have learned plenty from that experience and although I suspect she will be better when she is stepped up in trip later in the season, if she gets a clear run here under Frankie Dettori, she may be good enough to win at the second attempt.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Sweet Memories 4.45pm Newbury 3/1 most bookmakers