Appleby Horse May Have The Edge

Meanwhile, at Kempton this evening it is hard to bet against Border Edge in the 5.50pm after the son of Shamardal showed some serious improvement to run away with a novice event at Nottingham by over five lengths.

He does have to give weight away to all the other three-year-olds with the exception of Baltimore Boy, but he could not have been any more impressive and with the chance there is even more to come, he looks close to banker material – but may be priced accordingly.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Border Edge 5.50pm Kempton 11/8 all bookmakers