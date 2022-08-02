No Holo Victory Here

Plenty of racing to pick from this afternoon and evening but I am starting off at Nottingham where I hope to see a much better effort from Holocene. A winner over a mile and a quarter at Ripon on her debut, she has followed that with a fourth at Kempton and a third here at Nottingham, both over ten furlongs, running in snatches last time out and leading at the two pole before weakening close home.

As a daughter of Ulysses out of a Pivotal mare she should be just as adept dropped back to this trip, and with the handicapper unusually generous in dropping her 4lb for a three-quarter length defeat, she has every chance of a second career success.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Holocene 2.00pm Nottingham Evens Bet365