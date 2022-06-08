Haggas Horse Hungry For Success

Our only black type race in the UK to talk about today sees £34,000 to the winner of this Listed race over the York mile, though sadly a disappointing six stand their ground from a much bigger field at the early declaration stage.

Mohaafeth is the highest rated runner for William Haggas and is clearly a decent horse, though his last six starts have all been over a mile and a furlong or more, including a running-on tenth to Lord North last time out at Meydan in the Group One Dubai Turf where he was slowly away before powering home when the race was all but over.

He has a tongue-tie fitted for the first tome today which will aid his breathing, and with every chance that market rival Valiant Prince will take them along at a good gallop, I am hoping the race will be set up for a closer which is what he will be over this reduced trip.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Mohaafeth 3.30pm York 6/4 most bookmakers