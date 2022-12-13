Star Of The Show At Lingfield

All-weather or bust at present with the cold snap taking its toll, but we can look for one at each meeting in the UK, starting down south at Lingfield where I am all over debutant Star Guest, who is bred to be at her best over track trip and surface.

A Godolphin home-bred, she is a daughter of Dubawi out of Usherette who won on the all-weather at Chantilly and Deauville for Andre Fabre, and also took the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket and the Duke Of Cambridge Stakes at Royals Ascot, both Group Two contests, on the turf.

Reported to be working well and needing a run before being put away over the winter (or being sent to Dubai) she starts off at a pretty sensible level and will hopefully make her first start a winning one.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Star Guest 2.25pm Lingfield 7/4 Paddy Power and Betfair