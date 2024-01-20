Appropriately Named In This Weather

Once again we sit and wait for inspections before drawing any sensible conclusions, but Kempton seem certain to go ahead, so we will start there with Arctic Thunder in the maiden at 1.30pm. I have certainly noted an uptick in the form of the Andrew Balding horses in the last week or so, and I am expecting a much better effort today from the son of Night Of Thunder.

Sent off the 7/4 favourite for his debut at Lingfield after plenty of support, he let his supporters down with a three and a half length fifth after a slow start, but he is clearly better than that and should find plenty of improvement for the experience as do 99% of the stable’s newcomers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Arctic Thunder 1.30pm Kempton 5/1 Bet365