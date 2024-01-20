Dunlop’s Filly Can Leave Her Rivals Snookered

Saffie Osborne is back in the saddle and is, in my opinion, a brilliant young jockey who deserves to get more rides from the bigger stables. She is on board the lightly raced Cue’s Beau in the 3.00pm this afternoon for Ed Dunlop, and if the daughter of Brazen Beau is ready to go after eight months off, she could take some beating.

Second on her first three starts over seven furlongs or further, her trainer dropped her back to the six she faces here at Nottingham in May where she was ridden nearer to the early pace before being pushed out for a nine-length success.

I cannot pretend the form of that race is anything to write home about, but she did look as if the penny had dropped that day and a mark of 75 may prove more than fair ahead of her handicap debut with more improvement likely after just the four starts.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Cue’s Beau 3.00pm Kempton 2/1 most bookmakers