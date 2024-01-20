Eye Fancy This One – Each Way

One more on the all-weather this Sunday when Jane Chapple-Hyam sends Eyetrap back to the fray in the 5.45pm at Chelmsford. A winner over this trip at Nottingham in April last year and an acceptable third on atrocious ground at the same track in May, he has been gelded since as connections look for the improvement needed and he may be a different animal now.

Lightly raced for a four-year-old with just the five career starts, the market could be a useful guide to his chances after eight months off the track, but as I don’t have the luxury of knowing the betting at the off, I will throw him in as an each way option to the smallest of stakes.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Eyetrap 5.45pm Chelmsford 10/1 Bet365