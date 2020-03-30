British Summer Time adds more strain on keyworkers

DAILY SPORT EXCLUSIVE

Following the start of British Summer Time yesterday your Daily Sport can EXCLUSIVELY reveal how the hard working staff at ancient monuments pulled out all the stops at this difficult time to make sure STONE HENGE was put forward 1 hour.

The workers without thought for their own safety moved the STONES forward 1 hour so that BRITAIN’S oldest clock wasn’t out of sync with the rest of the UK.

One worker who didn’t want to be named told DAILY SPORT “We were asked to come in and make sure the nation was still on time, as you wouldn’t want to lose an hour at a time like this.”

DAILY SPORT says – Can we just put the f**king clocks forward to 2021 and get us all out of this bloody mess.