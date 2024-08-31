Art For Art’s Sake

One over hurdles at Worcester to end with and once again, it’s a risky one! Willie Mullins sends Duchamps Art over for the £3,248 first prize in the lucky last at 5.10pm and although the formbook suggests she has no chance, when he sends one all the way from Ireland you just have to look deeper.

Still a maiden after seven starts, the four-year-old ran her best race yet when sixth at Kilbeggan a week or so ago, but more importantly for me, she was sent off favourite.

This may well be a recover mission for the daughter of Diamond Boy, and it is very much noted that Danny Mullins is over to ride, and if the money is down, all I can add is that some of it will be mine!

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Duchamps Art 5.10pm Worcester 5/2 Bet365