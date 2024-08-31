We Can All Dream Of Victory

At Brighton it may be worth giving another chance to Victors Dream in the 5.22pm after the course and distance winner failed to give his true running on the all-weather once again at Wolverhampton where a wide run hardly heled his chances.

Back on turf off just 1lb higher than his last win here in June, he has been given plenty of time to recover from his latest efforts, and if he can get a decent start he may be able to mow them all down close home.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Victors Dream 5.22pm Brighton 4/1 Bet365