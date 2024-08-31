From Dubai To Germany

Never my favourite day of the week and I suspect I will go to my grave wondering why we don’t put some better racing on when the majority of people have a day off and could attend?

Moaning over, and we move on to the 2.00pm at Baden-Baden in Germany for our first bet when William Haggas sends Dubai Honour over for a fairly weak looking Group One by British standards, and although he was a well-beaten seventh last time out at Ascot in the King George, the ground was still too fast for him that day.

He should be able to get his toe in this afternoon which suits him perfectly, and he is not up against the likes of Goliath or Bluestocking this afternoon, giving him every chance of landing his fourth Grade or Group One victory after previous wins in Australia and Saint-Cloud.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Dubai Honour 2.00pm Baden-Baden (Germany) 11/10 Bet365