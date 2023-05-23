Trainer In Form Could Strike At Wolverhampton

One this afternoon and one this evening today, starting at Wolverhampton in the 2.50pm when I am hoping for a huge run from the unraced Korroor in the 2.50pm.

A son of Kodiac out of a Shamardal mare, he is related to winners over seven furlongs plus so the trip today is unlikely to be an issue, but more importantly, trainer Archie Watson has a perfect four winners from four runners record with his two-year-olds on the all-weather so far this year, and with the stable in good form, I am hoping we can make it number five here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Korroor 2.50pm Wolverhampton 11/4 William Hill