Art Looks A Crafty Bet

It really isn’t a day to get stuck in I am sorry to say but if you fancy a small bet or three this afternoon I will do my best to point you in the right direction. Starting at Windsor, and with the Michael Bell string hitting a rich vein of form, we may get a return out of the once-raced Empire Of Art in the 3.35pm.

He did look a touch one-paced on bis debut over a furlong shorter with a five length fourth to Nellie Leylax, but he was sent off at odds of 20/1, suggesting to me he will improve considerably for the race. He looks to have Epsom winner Alnoory to beat in this field, but the Richard Hughes trained filly has to give him a pound this afternoon making her task that little bit more difficult, and at a very different track.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Empire Of Art 3.35pm Windsor 12/1 all bookmakers