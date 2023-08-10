ASPINALL TO TAKE ON WHITLOCK IN PDC WOLLONGONG OPENER

Nathan Aspinall will take on Australian icon Simon Whitlock in the opening round of the PalmerBet New South Wales Darts Masters, with the draw for this weekend’s event now confirmed.

The second leg of the PDC’s World Series of Darts Oceanic double-header takes place in Wollongong on August 11-12, as 16 players compete at the WIN Entertainment Centre.

Friday’s first round will see the eight PDC stars take on eight Oceanic representatives, with World Matchplay champion Aspinall pitted against home arthero Whitlock in the stand-out last 16 tie.

NZ Darts Masters champion Rob Cross – who defeated Aspinall in last weekend’s decider – will begin his bid for back-to-back World Series titles against DartPlayers New Zealand qualifier John Hurring, whose only previous World Series appearance came five years ago.

Top seed Gerwyn Price kicks off his campaign against Melbourne’s Harley Kemp, while World Champion Michael Smith will open his challenge against former World Championship qualifier Mal Cuming.

Fresh from his shock first round defeat in Hamilton, Peter Wright is eyeing a return to winning ways in Wollongong, as he prepares to take on DartPlayers Australia number one Darren Penhall.

Australia’s number one Damon Heta – who was moved into the PDC representatives after Jonny Clayton’s withdrawal – will play compatriot Joe Comito for a place in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Belgium’s Dimitri Van den Bergh faces the experienced Dave Marland, while Dutch number two Danny Noppert plays big stage debutant Brenton Lloyd in the tournament’s curtain-raiser.

Play in Friday’s first round of the NSW Darts Masters gets underway at the WIN Entertainment Centre at 1900 local time (1000 BST), with the decisive quarter-finals, semi-finals and final to follow on Saturday August 12.

The NSW Darts Masters will be broadcast live on Fox Sports in Australia, through DAZN in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and on PDCTV in all other global territories.

UK fans can watch live through PDCTV – subscription options include the PDCTV Summer Pass. Coverage on ITV4 in the UK will begin from 1900 BST on Friday and from 1700 BST on Saturday.

2023 PalmerBet NSW Darts Masters

August 11-12, WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong

Draw Bracket

(1) Gerwyn Price v Harley Kemp

Damon Heta v Joe Comito

(4) Dimitri Van den Bergh v Dave Marland

Nathan Aspinall v Simon Whitlock

(2) Michael Smith v Mal Cuming

Peter Wright v Darren Penhall

(3) Rob Cross v John Hurring

Danny Noppert v Brenton Lloyd

Friday August 11 (1900 local time)

First Round

Danny Noppert v Brenton Lloyd

Dimitri van den Bergh v Dave Marland

Damon Heta v Joe Comito

Rob Cross v John Hurring

Gerwyn Price v Harley Kemp

Nathan Aspinall v Simon Whitlock

Peter Wright v Darren Penhall

Michael Smith v Mal Cuming

Saturday August 12 (1900 local time)

Quarter-Finals

Semi-Finals

Final

Format

First Round – Best of 11 legs

Quarter-Finals – Best of 11 legs

Semi-Finals – Best of 13 legs

Final – Best of 15 legs

Photo credit Stephen Barker/Photosport