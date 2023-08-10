TOTE BREAK NEW GROUND WITH THE SHERGAR CUP

Our friends at the Tote have told the Daily Sport that for the first time the Tote will be running a pool (online & on-course) for the WINNING TEAM and TOP JOCKEY at The Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup from Ascot on Saturday afternoon.

Add those new options to the

Scoop6:

With a Win Fund rollover of £28,894 AND a Bonus Fund rollover of £57,728, why wouldn’t you head to the Tote on line https://tote.co.uk and see if you can find the winners of:

2.10 Ascot – 2m Shergar Cup Stayers (10-declared).

2.25 Haydock – 1m Hcap (16-decs).

2.45 Ascot – 1m4f Shergar Cup Challenge (9-decs).

3.20 Ascot – Shergar Cup Mile (10-decs).

3.55 Ascot – 1m4f Shergar Cup Classic (10-decs).

4.10 Haydock – 1m Listed Dick Hern Stakes (16-decs)

Meanwhile, they continue with their excellent

Placepot Guarantees

of £150,000 at Ascot Saturday and

£50,000 at Windsor on Sunday!

One last thing – we know that plenty of you love the old

ITV7 Placepots, and on Saturday 12th August we have

2.25 Haydock, 2.45 Ascot, 3.00 Haydock, 3.20 Ascot, 3.40 Newmarket, 3.55 Ascot, and the 4.30 Ascot – best of luck if you are having a go – I know I am.