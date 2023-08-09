It’s Fergie Time

Sean Trivass
Papillon, with delighted jockey Ruby Walsh, wins the 2000 Martell Grand National, at Aintree racecourse, Liverpool. * 02/04/01 Papillon (left, green top), ridden by jockey Ruby Walsh, jumping the last fence on his way to win the 2000 Martell Grand National. Papillon will be able to defend his Martell Grand National crown after the Irish Department of Agriculture today permitted horses to travel to Britain for the three-day Aintree fixture.

One more for today and it may be worth awaiting Kempton’s evening card when Mariamne is sorely tempting despite the burden of top-weight in the 7.30pm, a six furlong nursery.

Already a winner on the all-weather when successful at Wolverhampton in May, she was outclassed at Royal Ascot when 17th in the Queen Mary, and followed that with a two and a half length fourth at Windsor. She drops another class this afternoon and tries another furlong, and if she gets home over the new trip, she looks too good for all of these.  

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mariamne 7.30pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365

