It’s Fergie Time

One more for today and it may be worth awaiting Kempton’s evening card when Mariamne is sorely tempting despite the burden of top-weight in the 7.30pm, a six furlong nursery.

Already a winner on the all-weather when successful at Wolverhampton in May, she was outclassed at Royal Ascot when 17th in the Queen Mary, and followed that with a two and a half length fourth at Windsor. She drops another class this afternoon and tries another furlong, and if she gets home over the new trip, she looks too good for all of these.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Mariamne 7.30pm Kempton 9/2 Bet365