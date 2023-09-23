Lad Looks Lively

Both my suggestions are early evening this Monday starting at Hamilton where I like the each way chances of Leap Year Lad in the 4.40pm for trainer Kevin Ryan. Only a three-year-old and hopefully with more to come as he fills out his frame, he was last seen at Haydock when caught close home to be beaten a length over a furlong further than he faces here.

Add in the fact that most of his best form, including one of his two wins, have been on going with plenty of cut in it and I can see him sitting second or third throughout before being sent into the lead close home – this time with enough in hand to hold off all challengers.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Leap Year Lad 4.40pm Hamilton 5/1 Paddy Power, Betfair, and Bet Victor