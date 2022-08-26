Atalanta is The Boy

Each way bets are thin on the ground this Sunday with small fields getting smaller by the minute with a long list of non-runners with the going heading south at not so glorious Goodwood.

It would be naive of me to suggest we have a single banker today on this ground but if Atalanta’s Boy can bounce back to form, he may be able to take the 1.50pm for the third year in a row. Admittedly he hasn’t been seen at his peak yet in 2022 but he has his first start for his new trainer here and a change of surroundings can see horses find significant improvement.

Eighth of ten on his return here over five furlongs, he was tried in Listed class with no success last time, but is back in handicap company now and runs off exactly the same mark as when successful in 2021.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Atalanta’s Boy 1.50pm Goodwood 10/1 Bet365