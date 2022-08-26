Cooking Up A Storm

Heading North for the better ground at Beverley for my other two suggestions, starting in the 2.05pm when I like the each way chances of the David O’Meara trained Head Chef.

Second last time out at Ripon he cruised up to the lead before failing to go through with his effort, and if Danny Tudhope can produce him to get to the lead on the line (a big ask), then he may be able to win for the second time on his twelfth career start.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Head Chef 2.05pm Beverley 5/1 Bet365