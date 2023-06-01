Auguste In June For The Derby

It feels super strange to see the Derby so early on the card thanks to the FA Cup final (why not last?) but here we go with the fourth of the five Classics for 2023. 21 of the last 26 winners have come from the first four in the betting which may prove telling come race time, and it will be interesting to see if that statistic holds up this season.

I do appreciate that Passenger did not have the best of runs in the Dante and he has to make the shortlist, but I cannot work out why White Birch is more than twice his price after finishing like a train over the mile and a quarter that day, and looking sure to be better suited by this trip.

I think he can go well again here if he handles the undulations (he can take a while to get into top gear), but preference remains with Auguste Rodin. I backed him and tipped him for the 2000 Guineas where he ran no race at all, but he has always been seen as a middle distance horse and this is his chance to show his true class.

He is reported to have been working really well recently and has been supported in the market accordingly, and having seen his stable companion Little Big Bear bounce back to form last week, I am hoping Ryan Moore’s mount can do the same thing here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Auguste Rodin 1.30pm Epsom 4/1 William Hill and Unibet