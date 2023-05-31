Monster Can Scare The Bookies

On to the Listed contest over seven furlongs for my second bet, and another who has a bit to find on the ratings – but who has oodles of room for improvement.

He’s A Monster has won both starts this season on the all-weather in lesser company, quickening up nicely last time out at Kempton despite being a bit of a naughty boy before the start and seemingly reluctant to load. He has been gelded since which may well help him to focus on the job in hand, and although he has 17lb to find with Holguin on official ratings, I am hoping the step on to grass here will see him in an even better light.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way He’s A Monster 5.10pm Epsom 11/1 Bet365