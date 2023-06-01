C&D Winner Looks Each Way Value

With successes from the one to the 19 stall the draw doesn’t tell us much of any use I am sorry to say, and with winners at odds up to 50/1 in the last ten years, it seems all things are possible. With the favourite currently trading at 7/1 we know this is a tough conundrum to solve, but I do note that of those to come here after running in the five-furlong handicap at Chester in May on their previous start –four have won. T

his year that race was won by Nymphadora, with Lihou in third (beaten three lengths), and Look Out Louis a 20 length last, and as the suggestion is already a course and distance winner here which is a tick in an important box, he may come out in front again this afternoon.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Lihou 3.20pm Epsom 12/1 Coral, Ladbrokes, and Boylesports