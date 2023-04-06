Outsider In With A Squeak

Plenty of distance winners but not a course winner amongst them makes life that bit more tricky, but I not that younger horses historically do well here, and with only one winner carrying more than 11 stone, I will focus my attentions lower in the handicap.

Bubble Dubi would be the obvious choice after an easy win at Stratford last month but he steps up in class and has an added 5lb form the handicapper today, suggesting the 4/1 currently on offer is of very little value (famous last words). He is lightly raced and could have more to offer but I will be taking a chance on Aggagio who is on a retrieval mission after being sent off favourite when third at Fontwell over further last time out.

Already a winner at Fontwell, Leicester, and Hereford over hurdles this year, and six times a winner on the Flat, he gets in here off just 10 stone four less Caoilin Quinn’s 5lb claim, he could well have enough class to at least hit the frame today at a double figure price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Aggagio 1.30pm Haydock 16/1 William Hill and Bet365