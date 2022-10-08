Spider May Have The Edge At Windsor

I’m on a mission to find a big-priced winner – well that’s how it feels after the two I have found for this Monday, with the first of them racing at Windsor this afternoon in the 1.45pm.

Step forward Spider Murphy, a complete no-hoper according to everyone else (and they may be correct), but if he hits a place I will be a very happy man. A highly encouraging second on his debut at Leicester when he was only beaten half a length at odds of 22/1, they upped him to a mile at Salisbury which turned out to be a disastrous move after he tried to make most of the running after pulling his way to the front before weakening rapidly to be beaten 20 lengths in to seventh.

That run may well see him overlooked this afternoon but dropped back to this trip, if he is allowed to bowl along on or near the front end he may well be able to keep up the momentum and surprise them all with a place at least.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Spider Murphy 1.45pm Windsor 10/1 Bet365